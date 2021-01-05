What’s killing Idaho moose? In many cases, infestations of ticks and other parasites

Fish and Game also noted that blood samples from all 112 moose in the study showed one-third had some kind of parasite, and 85% had anaplasmosis, a tick-borne bacterial infection. Analyses of blood samples from more than 600 other specimen, gathered by hunters who harvested moose, showed similar results.

“Those are some causes of mortality we shouldn’t be seeing in any species — tick-related deaths, or deaths related to external parasites,” Hurley said. “But we are seeing them, and they are really specific to moose.”

Other causes of death included infectious and inflammatory diseases, vehicle collisions, non-infectious diseases, neurologic diseases and predation, officials said.

Study turns to moose calf survival rates

Despite the prevalence of parasites in adult moose, the 89% survival rate in the study sample proved promising. Researchers now plan to turn their attention from adult mortality rates to moose calves.

About 85% of the moose in the study were pregnant when they were collared. Of the pregnant moose, only about 70% had calves with them when researchers tracked the animals in the spring. Of the group seen with calves in the spring, 69% of the moose cows still had their calves with them in the fall.