What's brewing in the Magic Valley: Spotlight on local beer makers

Pints up, Idaho. For those who want to brew beer, Idaho is the place to be. As the country’s lead producer of both barley and hops — two of the base ingredients in craft beer — the state offers prime territory for beer makers.
Craft beers have grown in popularity due to their diverse flavors, quality and brewing techniques, which set them apart from standard beer. A typically finished malt product, craft beer is brewed with barley, wheat, rye, millet, oats or corn, and often incorporates locally sourced ingredients. Specific taste profiles — such as caramel, coffee, chocolate or citrus — are typical end goals.
The Gem State is home to 4.5 breweries for every 100,000 adults, according to the Brewers Association, a national organization that represents the craft beer industry. The association aims to protect and promote the nation’s craft brewers, their product and the craft beer enthusiast community. It defines a craft brewer as a beer maker who produces fewer than 6 million barrels per year.
Craft beer has made an indelible mark on Idaho’s social culture.
Currently, 68 breweries operate in Idaho, with nine more slated to open their doors this year, according to the List of Modern Era Idaho Breweries (1984-present) website.
The Magic Valley boasts three of the state’s breweries — and holds key real estate for craft brewers who often use locally sourced ingredients. A fourth venue in downtown Twin Falls is already open and eagerly awaits its brewing license from the state.
“We now have three breweries within walking distance,” Von Scheidt brewer Martin King said. “It’s definitely going to pull people off the freeway for a visit.”
At Von Scheidt Brewing Co., King said he sees locals and tourists alike, and some visitors come to Twin Falls just to sample the local suds.
“I have absolutely seen an increase in craft brewing,” he said. His business has surpassed numbers from last year, even with two other breweries nearby — Koto Brewing Co. and Milner’s Gate.
Just outside of Twin Falls in Buhl is another independent brewery — Magic Valley Brewing — which opened four years ago.
“That is a testament to how popular craft beer is,” he said, “and how the industry is still growing.”
Martin King, brewer and bartender extraordinaire
Von Scheidt Brewery has been in business for 10 years but shapeshifted when Martin King became head brewer. When the previous brewer died in a tragic motorcycle accident on his way home from the brewery in 2013, King joined the family-run establishment to help and shadow.
King started with a blank slate.
“I didn’t know anything about brewing,” King said. “My favorite beer was Budweiser.
“So, it started.”
Twin Falls folk know King for his wide and welcoming grin, creative craft brews, and the cozy living room ambiance his family’s brewery offers.
King is no standard brewer — he’s the brewery’s only bartender as well.
“It’s been fun to grow my recipes with the crowd,” he said. “I get to see the reception of the people when they sample the beer.”
The brewery is owned by King’s inlaws. King’s boss and father-in-law, Patrick Von Scheidt, hails from the Volga River region in Germany, situated on the border of Germany and Russia. He patiently trained King to brew — and he caught on quickly. Within six months, Von Scheidt was merely supervising King’s brewing.
It didn’t take long for King to build a strong local following.
“Patrick and I were deciding whether to keep it going,” King said. “He was still mourning the loss of Brad Lisonbee, his friend and former brewer.”
But the two saw potential with a new 10-barrel brewing system and forged forward. For a year and a half, the pair distributed to businesses including grocery outlets, The TF Brickhouse, Hometown Bar and Grill, and Idaho Pizza Co.
Still, King had a bigger vision.
“We decided to reopen the tap room after I had been brewing about two years,” he said.
King, a natural extrovert, rose to the challenge of serving the public and simultaneously managing the brewing.
“I enjoy bartending and seeing the smile on someone’s face sampling new beers or running into an old friend they haven’t seen for years,” he said. “It’s a lesson in brewing and also a lesson in psychology.”
Pouring himself into the proce ss
For King, brewing is a ritual. He makes beer in the middle of the night once or twice a week, electing to start his shift around 1 a.m.
“It’s top secret stuff,” he said in his typical jovial mood.
“I like solitude when I’m brewing,” he said. “I enjoy watching the sun rise and hearing the town come alive around 6 or 7 a.m. with the garbage trucks and school buses.”
King juggles family life on the side. Finished brewing by 11 a.m., he can spend the rest of the day with his wife and three daughters.
Undeniably, King pours himself fully into the process.
“I never knew I would enjoy it as much as I do,” he said. “Sometimes I like brewing better than bartending. Sometimes I like bartending better than brewing.”
His 10-barrel brew system produces a maximum of 310 gallons of beer, which he alternates with a couple of pilots — 30-gallon batches typically used to sample new beers.
For King, making beer provides endless creative freedom.
“Brewing is like an artist painting a different picture,” King said. “You have all these different colors in the form of grains and hops and yeasts.”
King keeps careful notes as he brews and said he has learned a lot about different hops from experimenting, sometimes from unexpected outcomes on a first-time brew.
“I like to color outside the lines,” he said. “Sometimes I pull hops that aren’t associated with a certain style and mix them in with traditional recipes.”
Behind closed doors
King refers to the brewhouse staff as a “skeleton crew of three.” The third member is his mother-in-law, one of the chefs.
“My father- and mother-in-law do all the cooking, and my wife and kids clean and play in the brewery,” King said. “My mom and dad are patrons.”
Apparently, well-kept secrets run in the family. They also live behind the kitchen doors.
Like her son-in-law, Corina Scheidt’s lips are sealed when it comes to secret recipes, such as the ingredients in her veggie street tacos, kept confidential for 30 years now, she said.
Her long silver hair and sparkling eyes are signature sights at the brewhouse, where she and her husband serve up their home-cooked fare three days a week.
Special brews for special occasions
King maintains a rotating crop of fresh suds and also serves up brews from Powderhaus Brewing in Boise.
He enjoys experimenting with fresh ingredients.
In December, King traveled to California and returned with tangelos and blood oranges picked from his grandmother-in-law’s certified organic property. He sliced them up, removed the insides, and added peel as a bittering agent for the beer.
From this process, Blood Moon Whit was born, which he brewed on the blood moon in January, and, subsequently, the Tangelo Whit, a citrus beer.
“It was cool to bring a little bit of California to share with my Idaho friends,” King said. “It was really well received.”
For Idaho Craft Beer Month in April, King focused on German beers, honoring his father-in-law’s heritage. He brewed a special altbier as a memorial for a friend who passed away eight years ago. Drank like a lager, the 500-year-old recipe was originally brewed in Düsseldorf and is known for its copper color and toasty, “biscuity” taste.
A traditional kolsch is King’s new specialty brew this spring.
“I’ve been enjoying brewing true-to-Germany brew,” he said. “I thought of all the monks and all the breweries that have brewed this beer in the same fashion.
“I feel lucky that I have the opportunity to try to replicate it.”
King’s signature Idaho Pizza Beer, with hints of tomato and jalapeño, appeals to adventurous beer drinkers and is only brewed in April, in recognition of Idaho’s Craft Beer Month.
In his blended role, it’s challenging for King to sample his concoctions regularly.
“I’m only supposed to sample my beers when I’m not open, for research and development,” King explained. “But I try not to drink too much of my own beer. I want to save it for other people. It’s all about sharing the beer.”
King strives to help domestic beer drinkers bridge the gap to appreciating craft brews.
“I try to crack the code and brew malt-forward beers to appeal to people who aren’t into craft beers,” King said. “These transition people out of non-craft beer to craft.”
A place to unwind
Von Scheidt is more than a taphouse and a brewery. It’s a retreat from the rush of the outside world. Patrons can keep their own favorite mugs behind the bar, lounge on the comfortable couches, dine on home-cooked food, and recreate on the foosball table and dart board.
Or they can belly up to the bar for a sampling session or a good long talk where King is the constant.
“I enjoy being there when someone needs an ear,” he said. “I try to create an atmosphere.
“I don’t allow talk of religion, politics and relationships. That alienates people. This is a place where you come to chill out.”
The taproom is only open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday — and any given night might hold a surprise for clientele.
“Nights are unpredictable,” King said. “We are focused on growing the local music scene and giving those younger artists a chance to get experience under their belts.”
The brewery hosts all local artists, including a local jazz band, and solo artists with original music sets.
“We like to be community oriented and locally sourced,” King said. “I am a product of my community. I was born and raised here. This is where I’m proud to be.”
King sees his post as an important public service.
“You aren’t guaranteed tomorrow. It makes you enjoy the human interaction so much,” he said. “I try to be the best version of myself in the taproom and stay positive. There’s not many other things I’d rather be doing right now.”
And his door is wide open.
“It’s like a public house,” King said. “Everyone is welcome, as long as they are over 21.”
Right down the road
Like King, Pierre Tusow was also born and raised in Twin Falls. Another self-made brewer, he crossed paths with restauranteur Shane Cook six years ago, and now he runs the brewing operation at Koto Brewing Co., Cook’s new establishment, which opened in January.
Tusow started small.
“Initially it was years and years of home brewing,” he said.
But that grew into working at Hayden Beverage Co. in Boise as a sales representative selling and delivering beer. With a background in distribution, accounts and beer making, Tusow was poised to lead a complete brewing operation.
Beer is more than just business for Koto’s head brewer.
“Beer is a universal language and a common denominator,” Tusow said. “It brings people together.”
Tusow was fortunate to be mentored by some nearby brewmasters in his early days.
“Sawtooth Brewery in Ketchum and Woodland Empire Brewery in Boise gave me tips on efficiency and craft,” he said. “I cut my teeth with those guys.”
In the lab
From a home brewer to a commercial brewer, Tusow now uses a five-barrel system that produces 10 kegs per batch, alongside five 10-barrel fermenters, which allow for double-batching and half batches.
Tusow has developed a host of signature flavors at Koto and strives for consistency.
“Brewing is a dynamic environment,” he said. “The fermentation and all the variables are always changing. Keeping it consistent every time is difficult. It’s an art form.”
Currently single-handed, Tusow produces an average of 30 barrels per month. Each barrel contains 15 ½ gallons.
“A lot of time and detail goes through every brew, every ferment, every transfer,” he said. “I nerd out on the science part of it all, the numbers and the yeast.”
Tusow keeps seven flavors brewing constantly, and his tanks are never empty for more than 12 hours. Each fermenter is at a different stage of fermentation at any given time, which demands a lot of multitasking.
“It’s really intensive,” Tusow said. “There are always three or four different steps. There is never a free part in the process.”
Tusow’s four most popular beers — the Swollen Ego Blonde Ale, Tablebase IPA, Firebird Double IPA, Disco Leg Double IPA — have taken hold in the local craft beer scene since Koto opened this January.
“They all have stories,” Tusow said. “Keeping tanks full of what we are pouring and moving is paramount.”
Most of Tusow’s base brewing ingredients are sourced locally — including malt, hops and yeast. “Our hops are grown in north Boise and Nampa, and we get some from western Oregon.”
Base malt is sourced from Idaho Falls, while yeast comes from an organic yeast company in western Oregon called Imperial Yeast.
“They have innovative styles and strains that are relatively new,” Tusow said. “It works well with our fermentation profile.”
Big beers and crafty collaborations
Tusow is excited for distribution to stretch beyond the restaurant and its taproom when Koto introduces its canning line. An outdoor enthusiast, the idea aligns well with Tusow’s beer drinking philosophy.
“It’s nice to see craft brewing embracing canning now as opposed to the bottle,” he said. “It’s easier to transport, weighs less and it’s more efficient, which makes it more convenient on rivers, camping and biking trips.”
Industry leaders share the same view.
“The outdoor recreational possibilities have attracted brewers to locate in these areas (the Intermountain West) more than the general population,” Paul Gatza, senior vice president of the Brewers Association’s professional brewing division, told the Times-News in an email. “I think the advent of cans as a fast-growing package type for craft brewed beer makes the beer better able to travel to where people want to drink it.”
The national trend has gained a following in local circles.
“I like how outdoor-inspired it is,” Tusow said. “It has really been embraced in Twin Falls. Outdoor recreation has helped sponsor it.”
Tusow is currently collaborating with Bull Moose Bicycles and Gemstone Climbing, along with the Southern Idaho Climbing Coalition, to unite the outdoor and craft beer communities.
“Outdoor recreation and craft brewing go hand in hand,” Tusow said. “We want to unite the entire culture through beer, art and music, and provide a hub for outdoor recreationists, kind of like an outdoor clubhouse.”
Gatza sees it the same.
“Craft breweries often become important gathering places in the community to discuss the day’s events and see friends and families,” Gatza said.
Tusow enjoys sampling craft brews after an outdoor excursion.
“Most of my beer experience is outdoors,” he said. A regular mountain biker at Auger Falls and Indian Springs, Tusow’s favorite brew is Firebird, a New England hazy style IPA that is fruit-forward, with a dank, skunky character, and a lot of aromatics.
“I like to try to enjoy my beer outside,” he said.
Tusow sees beer as the common denominator between community and recreation. Beyond the Magic Valley, Tusow is collaborating with Sawtooth Brewery in Hailey and Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond, Oregon.
“It’s a fun, interactive collaboration,” he said. “People don’t need to take beer so seriously.”
Flavor first
A fan of aggressive IPAs, Tusow is always experimenting.
“I would like to see more people step out of the box as far as their flavor profiles,” he said. “I want more people to embrace the IPA movement.”
Cook and Tusow were a natural match when they plotted their original batches.
“Shane and I are huge IPA guys,” Tusow said. “We like big, huge aggressive IPAs. The newer style is more hops and less bitter.
“We like to make citrusy and fruity IPAs,” he said, “using fragrant, fruity hops.”
But craft brewing is an ever-evolving modality.
“Staying ahead of it and finding interesting styles to play with is always fun,” Tusow said. “Brewing is evolving faster than the literature can keep up with.”
Brewing to the beat of a different drum
Only 16 miles due west of Twin Falls in Buhl is Magic Valley Brewing, an establishment owned and operated by Rich and Judy White, who have been married since 1986.
“We started brewing back in the early ‘90s because it was cheaper to make beer than buy it,” Rich said.
For eight years, White ran four taps out of his home. Later, he worked as a brewer at White Water Brewing Company in Rio Vista, California.
Passion paved the way for a local brewery of his own, and in 2015, the Whites opened their doors for business.
“I tried to do all the brewing for the first few months and I thought I was going to die,” Rich White said.
White’s wife, Judy, handles finances and outside sales. His son Rick runs the kitchen, while his other son Ben and his wife handle outside sales in Meridian and Boise.
“April 29, 2015, was our first pouring and it was just beer,” Judy White said. “There were about 60 people here and we were trying to get the point-of-sale system online and the beers weren’t pouring right. It was chaos. We were over our heads.”
For the first two and a half years, White was brewing on a Keggle home-brew system. It wasn’t until Dec. 31 last year that he brewed the first commercial batch on his new two-barrel system.
Fast forward a few seasons and Magic Valley Brewing is a stronghold in the craft community; its flavors are now on tap at Jakers, Elevation 486, Clear Lake Country Club and Yellow Brick Cafe.
But White only brews a barrel once or twice a day with one head brewer.
“If we aren’t the smallest brewery in the state, we’re close,” he said.
White is completely self-taught, although he credits Byron Burke as his main mentor.
“My original kit was a can of malt with a package of yeast taped to the top of it,” he said.
Armed with a subscription to Zymurgy — a monthly brewing publication for home brewers and beer enthusiasts — and his friends’ suggestions, White began experimenting.
“A friend came over with a bag of jalapeños and said, ‘brew this,’” White said. “The jalapeño was a dare. It was my fourth or fifth flavor.”
Now his El Diablo Corral IPA made with jalapeños is an award-winning brew. Locals like to blend it with a shot of tomato juice.
White’s Shoshone Paintbrush Ale came from a friend who wanted them to make a Killian’s Red. And some brews were pure accidents.
“The Leprechaun’s Revenge is an Irish red that accidentally got fermented on jalapeño yeast,” White said. “It’s a spicy redhead that we brew every year in March.”
White has stomached countless batches — both successful ones and unsuccessful ones.
“The rules are if you make a bad batch, you drink it,” he said.
“It teaches you not to brew a bad beer. I call it the school of hard knocks. Some people pay tens of thousands of dollars to go to brewing school. I paid that in a different way.”
Keeping it close to home
Like King and Tusow, White sources his beer ingredients as close to home as possible. “I try to get everything locally as much as I can,” he said. “If I can get it in Idaho, I get it in Idaho.”
White’s magic recipes originate from around the Intermountain West. He acquires specialty grains from Great Western in Oregon. His hops come from Mill 95, a hop-pelletizing company in Wilder.
His main barley supplier is Mountain Malt, an independent farming operation in Idaho Falls.
“Berries and watermelon are acquired right in Buhl and jalapeños are sourced from a local guy just south of Buhl,” White said.
Beyond the basics, White uses 1,000 Springs Mill popcorn in Buhl in his Thousand Springs Ale.
Like King and Tusow, White sees brewing as pure art.
“Barleys are your palette, like a painter,” he said. “Different beers want different grains.”
For the Hoptober Freshtival at the Boise Brewery in 2018, which required beer makers to brew with fresh hops, the Whites went to Filer’s High Valley Hops — another family-owned business — to pick hops and brew them later that same day. White’s “Smashfest 2018,” a single-malt, single-hop made with turbo barley and Simco hops placed first.
“Everything we make represents something from the valley,” White said. “We are trying to keep it as local as possible.”
For the Fourth of July, White brews a sagebrush beer for “Sagebrush Days,” when the town doubles in size from 4,000 to 8,000 people. White doubles as president of the Chamber of Commerce in Buhl, and he is already booked through the summer serving up his concoctions at festivals.
A little closer to home, White sells growlers and kegs and ultimately hopes to acquire more space for a beer garden outside. Twenty-ounce mugs for the brewery’s founders hang neatly on the brewery’s wall and new members can earn a mug after consuming 100 pints.
“Our big goal for this place is to make it feel like we are welcoming you into your home,” he said.
A fresh flavor plate of home-brewed sodas is also on tap, including White’s signature Falls Mist Ginger Ale, Agate Cream Soda and Rock Hound Root Beer, all made with organic sugar.
And it’s not just the brews that are locally sourced. The tables and the bar are made from the original flooring of the building, which was once a barber’s shop. Metal scraps are sourced locally. The ceiling is adorned with original gunny sacks from retailers imprinted with their business names that White recycles to not only promote Magic Valley businesses but also to absorb sound.
“We are trying to do this as organically as we can,” White said. “We literally build everything ourselves.”
Give those taps a test run
Local brewmasters in the Magic Valley are a microcosm of a sweeping national trend, reflected in the Gem State and similar movements across the Intermountain West touting beer culture.
Each local brewery offers samplers of their flavors — 3- or 4-ounce pours — to introduce craft beer enthusiasts to their palate by wetting their whistles.
Whether it’s a spicy jalapeño brew or a smooth cream ale that fits your fancy, local taps could use a test run.
“Craft brewing is an art,” Tusow said. “No one brewer does the same style in the same way.”
Every couple of months, new styles crop up: hazy IPAs, Brut IPAs, sours and more, according to local brewers.
“So many different styles are blossoming right now,” King said. “It’s a brave new world in beer.”
For King, craft beer is a natural conduit for joy.
“Making beer and running a brewery is about making memories and having fun,” he said. “Life is too short to not try to be happy.”
“Brewers in the Intermountain West tend to be closer to the hops and barley growers in Idaho and neighboring states and can build relationships there. That agriculture can help steer people toward an interest in what can be made from the bounty of the Earth.” Paul Gatza, senior vice president of the Brewers Association’s professional brewing division
