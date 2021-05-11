What’s behind vaccine hesitancy in Idaho? It’s not just political.

Bell said the immunity she likely developed after her November infection may have lasted long enough to still give her protection, and that’s a “risk-benefit ratio” she was comfortable with, she said.

Joe said the same.

The CDC says people who have recovered from COVID-19 should still get the vaccine. This is because post-illness immunity is hard to predict; a person’s immune system may not have mounted a strong and long-lasting defense against the virus when they got sick.

Some aren’t hesitant. The COVID vaccine just isn’t easy for them to get.

There also is a cohort of Idahoans who public health and health care leaders have identified — those who want the vaccine but have to jump through hoops to get one. That includes busy parents, busy people, those who either can’t make it to a vaccine clinic, and those who can’t take a sick day from work if they feel crummy after their shot.

Some Idahoans also aren’t English speakers and don’t have easy access to health care. That adds more hurdles between them and the vaccine.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is asking the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a grant to further reach these groups of Idahoans, they said last month.