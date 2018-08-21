TWIN FALLS — The Times-News is running a giant crossword puzzle in Wednesday’s newspaper.
The puzzle is big. Really big. Eight hundred words big. Publisher Kevin Kampman is so excited about it, he’s printing it on special paper.
My assignment is to convince our readers to tackle this puzzle — and that’s a chore: I honestly can’t remember the last time I tried to solve a crossword puzzle.
But, hey, I know words and I know how to spell. So I dove into the mega puzzle.
“Those who flatter the boss for personal gain. 2 wds.” I laughed out loud.
“Ha! This is going to be a piece of cake,” I said to myself. Then I realized “brown noser” has more than seven letters.
Next.
“Wd. ending in ‘-ly,’ often.” Three letters.
Stumped again.
“Words to live by.” Five letters.
Oh, for criminy’s sake.
I searched for help online.
“A crossword puzzle is not a test of intelligence, and solving is not really about the size of your vocabulary,” wrote Deb Amlen, a columnist and editor of Wordplay, the crossword column of The New York Times. “Becoming a good solver is about understanding what the clues are asking you to do.”
Huh?
I looked for local crossword junkies willing to share their expertise. But finding them wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be.
My 31-year-old son assured me there are many folks out there who have never tried a crossword.
“It’s a lost art, Mom,” he said.
Maybe so, but leave a crossword puzzle out of the daily paper and you’ll soon find out just how many crossword devotees are in the Magic Valley.
Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell came to my rescue and offered up crossword aficionados Fifth District Judge Thomas Borreson and Jerome County Defense Attorney Rockne Lammers.
“Oh, this is big,” Borreson said when I handed him a copy of the puzzle.
Most crosswords are under 140 words.
While tracking down the judge, I heard tell of a Jerome woman who tackles The New York Times’ crosswords.
“I like the challenge,” said Melanie Gray, a transplant from Florida who’s worked crossword puzzles for 40 years.
Gray starts with the No. 1 clue and works horizontally.
“I’m more of an ‘across’ solver,” she said. After filling in the rows, she moves to the columns to complete the puzzle.
The puzzle wasn’t particularly difficult, she said. She finished it in a couple of hours.
Lammers made it a third of the way through the crossword; Borreson was entertaining visitors over the weekend and didn’t have time to work on it.
Micki Gomez of Murtaugh took a copy of the puzzle with her camping.
“There are a lot of stumpers,” Gomez said.
“Solving crossword puzzles is like mental yoga — both challenging and relaxing at the same time,” Amlen wrote in a column.
We’re hoping you think so too.
And to get you started, here are a couple cheats: Two words for brown nosers? Kiss ups. Words to live by? Credo.
The mega crossword runs Wednesday, followed by the solutions on Sunday. And if anyone can explain the answer to No. 365 across, please let me know.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.