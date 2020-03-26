What made Blaine County Idaho’s coronavirus hot spot? Wealthy visitors and recreation

Now, officials and residents suspect the visitors that are usually the area’s lifeblood may have been the conduit that brought the virus to the Wood River Valley in the first place.

“What happened here in the valley is the same thing that happened elsewhere,” said Brent Russell, an emergency room physician in Ketchum. “We realized it too late. We realized the virus was here, and in a big way, too late. Including me.”

COVID-19 ARRIVED EARLY IN BLAINE COUNTY

Idaho’s first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in Ada County on March 13. The next day, the South Central Public Health District announced the first two confirmed cases in Blaine County. The district later indicated it believed a visitor transmitted the virus.

The South Central Public Health District did not respond to a series of Idaho Statesman questions about these early cases.

From there, Blaine County became the first area in Idaho to confirm community spread March 19, meaning coronavirus passed to people who did not travel to other outbreak areas or have contact with known cases. The same day, Gov. Little announced a deluge of 10 new COVID-19 cases in Blaine County and instituted the isolation — or shelter in place — order for the county.