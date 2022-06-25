What does the Supreme Courts decision mean for Idaho?

TWIN FALLS — The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday, a nearly century-old case protecting abortion rights.

“This decision is sinful,” ACLU of Idaho Executive Director Leo Morales said. “It’s going to cause irreversible harm and trauma for generations to come. We are not going to stand for it, we are going to organize, we are going to be in the streets, go back to the courts and organize community members across the country.”

Representatives from Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, Legal Voice and ACLU of Idaho held a press conference to break down what the decision means for Idaho.

Idaho is one of 26 states that are poised to ban abortion. In 2020, the state legislature passed a law making it a felony to perform an abortion. This law was written to begin 30 days after either the U.S. Constitution was amended or the Supreme Court gave the right back to the states.

While Idaho’s law includes an exemption for cases of rape or incest, major obstacles are still in the way.

Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said the first concern is that the law requires victims to file a police report. Most assaults are not reported for a variety of reasons including fear for physical safety, emotional stress or protecting the mental-wellbeing of a survivor.

The second concern, which she said the organization confirmed with law enforcement, is information about an active case cannot be released. Getting a report to the physician is a process that can take weeks or months.

“We all know that abortion is a time-sensitive procedure,” DelliCarpini-Tolman said. “These exceptions become really in name only.”

The panelists were also concerned that the rationalization and justification used in the decision means the court will be coming after other rights.

Kim Christensen Clark, senior attorney at Legal Voice, highlighted one passage in particular from the dissenting opinion in which three liberal justices, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, disagreed with the majority opinion.

“So one of two things must be true,” they wrote. “Either the majority does not really believe in its own reasoning. Or if it does, all rights that have no history stretching back to the mid-19th century are insecure. Either the mass of the majority’s opinion is hypocrisy, or additional constitutional rights are under threat. It is one or the other.”

Locals react to Supreme Court decision, not all agree While Governor Brad Little welcomed the decision, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and local Magic Valley women voiced concerns.

Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote a concurring opinion, called for the reconsideration of Griswold v. Connecticut, which protects the right for married people to obtain contraceptives; Lawrence v. Texas, which ruled states could not ban consensual same-sex sex; and Obergefell v. Hodges, which established a constitutional right to same-sex marriage.

“For whole swaths of the population whose rights were not recognized at the time of 14th Amendment, that clause becomes literally meaningless which really underscores the problem with the way the court is approaching constitutional interpretation in this case,” Clark said.

DelliCarpini-Tolman confirmed Planned Parenthood will not be closing its locations in Boise and Twin Falls.

“I want to say to our patients who need care, I wanted to name that we know how devastating this moment is and we’re here with you,” she said.

“We stand with you and we will stay hand in hand with you to make sure you can get the care that you need no matter what so please reach out if you need abortion care.”

