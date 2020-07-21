What does the South Central Public Health District board do? And who's on it?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic might be the toughest challenge Idaho’s seven public health districts have faced since the state created them 50 years ago.

Before the pandemic, the state’s public health districts already had a wide range of responsibilities. Per Idaho state code, health districts are tasked with “abat(ing) nuisances … eliminat(ing) filth, infestations, infections, communicable diseases, health hazards and conditions not compatible with the preservation and protection of the public health.”

The South Central Public Health District oversees public health in the eight-county Magic Valley region. A few of the district’s normal areas of focus include restaurant food safety inspections, ensuring the region’s drinking water is safe, administering immunizations and promoting exercise and healthy eating.

Health districts aren’t small operations. According to South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily, the department has about 70 employees and five offices in the region’s eight counties. There are epidemiologists, nurses, dietitians and other public health professionals on staff. The state, counties and grants fund the district.