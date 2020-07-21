What does the South Central Public Health District board do? And who's on it?

TWIN FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic might be the toughest challenge Idaho’s seven public health districts have faced since the state created them 50 years ago.
Before the pandemic, the state’s public health districts already had a wide range of responsibilities. Per Idaho state code, health districts are tasked with “abat(ing) nuisances … eliminat(ing) filth, infestations, infections, communicable diseases, health hazards and conditions not compatible with the preservation and protection of the public health.”
The South Central Public Health District oversees public health in the eight-county Magic Valley region. A few of the district’s normal areas of focus include restaurant food safety inspections, ensuring the region’s drinking water is safe, administering immunizations and promoting exercise and healthy eating.
Health districts aren’t small operations. According to South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily, the department has about 70 employees and five offices in the region’s eight counties. There are epidemiologists, nurses, dietitians and other public health professionals on staff. The state, counties and grants fund the district.
The district answers to a nine-member board, which holds a public meeting on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Each county commission appoints a board member for a five-year term, and a majority of the Magic Valley’s 24 county commissioners have to approve of an appointee before she can join the board. The ninth member is an at-large medical consultant.
More than half of the board members are elected county commissioners — Blaine County’s Angenie McCleary, Twin Falls County’s Brent Reinke, Lincoln County’s Roy Hubert, Cassia County’s Bob Kunau and Gooding County’s Helen Edwards.
Per Idaho state code, board members should have knowledge and interest in public health.
At least some of the county commissioners on the board have past health or medical experience. For instance, McCleary’s profile on Blaine County’s government website says she has a master’s in social work and a background in health and human services, and Edwards sits on the North Canyon Medical Center board, according to that hospital’s website.
Board members don’t have to be commissioners. Camas County’s representative, Pamela Jones, is listed as a registered nurse on the health district’s website. Jerome County’s Linda Montgomery, the board’s chairwoman, and Minidoka County’s Tracy Haskin are also not commissioners.
Dr. Keith Davis, who is listed on St. Luke’s website as a medical doctor at the Shoshone Family Medical Center, is the board’s medical consultant.
