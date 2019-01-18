BOISE — It’s easy to look at some of the state’s more eccentric laws and wonder why they still exist — but changing the law is no easy task.
Any change to Idaho statute starts out as draft legislation in the statehouse, where it must be sponsored by a lawmaker. The draft legislation is presented to the relevant committee in the House of Representatives or the Senate — for example, the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee — and committee members vote on whether to hold a hearing for the legislation.
If the committee votes to give the legislation a hearing, it officially becomes a bill and is assigned a bill number. A hearing is then held, where lobbyists, elected officials, and citizens have the chance to testify for or against the potential new law. At the end of the hearing, the committee votes on whether to advance the bill into the committee’s respective legislative body — in this example, the House.
A hearing for the bill in the House doesn’t include outside testimony, but lawmakers may debate the pros and cons of the bill on the floor. Legislators in the House then vote on whether to pass the legislation; if it passes, it’s sent to the relevant committee in the Senate (i.e. the Senate Judiciary & Rules Committee).
Because the legislation is already a bill, the Senate committee doesn’t vote on whether to have a committee hearing for the legislation. Instead, the committee goes right to a hearing where they will decide whether or not to advance the bill to the Senate floor, typically hearing similar testimony as in the first committee hearing.
If committee members vote to advance the bill, it goes to the full Senate, where lawmakers debate and vote on whether they believe it should become a law. But even if the bill manages to pass both legislative bodies, it still isn’t a law yet: bills that pass both the House and Senate are sent to the governor’s desk, where the governor decides whether to sign the bill into law, veto the bill, or let the bill become a law without his signature.
