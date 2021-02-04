What are the odds? Idaho woman hits two six-figure lottery jackpots in just two days

COEUR d'ALENE — An Idaho woman defied significant odds in buying two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from different stores in different cities.

The Idaho Lottery estimated that the odds of the two wins are about 1 in 282.5 million, according to a Wednesday news release.

“Those once in-a-millennia odds are what Orlene Peterson of Coeur d’Alene beat to claim the last top prize of $300,000 on the Scratch Game Comin’ in Hot, and the first top prize of $200,000 on the Scratch Game Grand Fortune,” Idaho Lottery said in the news release.

On Friday morning, Peterson bought her first winning ticket from the Albertsons in Hayden. The next morning, she went to the Fred Meyer in Coeur d’Alene and got her second winning ticket.

“When I scanned the ticket, it said I had to contact the Idaho Lottery for my winnings,” Peterson told Idaho Lottery. “That had never happened before when I was playing. I checked it and it was a $200,000 winner. I couldn’t believe it.”

Her second ticket was the last $300,000 prize on a “Comin’ in Hot” game, Idaho Lottery said.