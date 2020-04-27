What are all the coronavirus tests coming to Idaho? Your options, explained

Crush The Curve leader Mike Boren, founder of Clearwater Analytics and a member of the governor’s new testing task force, said the group’s early antibody testing wasn’t “anything like perfection” in terms of figuring out how far COVID-19 has spread in the Treasure Valley.

“But let me be clear, we’re not going for perfection here,” he said. “We’re going for a better idea than we had, and hopefully some good data so we can make better decisions than we would make without good data.”

HOW ACCURATE ARE THESE TESTS?

Some tests have performed more accurately than others, in terms of detecting signs of the virus — without accidentally detecting signs of a virus that looks similar to it.

But even the best laboratory can’t find what isn’t there, and all the tests on the market today can misfire for several reasons: The swab didn’t catch enough of the right bodily fluid; the patient was tested too early or too late; the sample went bad before reaching the laboratory’s test machine; or the patient’s immune system didn’t build enough antibodies.