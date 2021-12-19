'What a guy': Cattleman and philanthropist Lonnie LeaVell dies at 84

GOODING — The Magic Valley has lost a well-known philanthropist, cattleman and gentleman.

Lonnie LeaVell died Monday at his home. He was 84.

LeaVell and his wife, Charmy, dedicated the past two decades to preserving the Western lifestyle and its heritage, and to promoting the arts.

“I’ve known Lonnie for 20 years now,” said Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough, who lived next to the LeaVells for the past 15 years. “I worked very close with him. Worked a lot of cattle together.

“He worked every day, all day long.”

But cancer took hold of LeaVell about a year ago, slowing him down a bit.

“His poor bones were just riddled with cancer and he was in excruciating pain right up to the end,” Charmy LeaVell told the Times-News. “He was so stoic and so tough up until about a week before he died.”

The LeaVells, in 2008, purchased the old Schubert Theatre in downtown Gooding for $150,000, then donated the theater to a nonprofit organization they created in order to restore the grand old building. The theater was built by former Gov. Frank Gooding in the early 20th century as a wedding present for his daughter.

The Gooding Restoration for Entertainment, Arts and Theater — better known as “GREAT Inc.” — was incorporated in 2015. The group has since raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the theater.

“Lonnie has been an example of community dedication, service and the preservation of our Western heritage,” his friend Dennis “Pappy” Koyle said Friday.

Former rodeo announcer Zeb Bell says LeaVell was a quiet, level-headed man who listened to others before speaking. Bell became acquainted with the LeaVells when they joined forces to promote the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame, another of the couple’s nonprofit projects.

“The one thing that always impressed me about Lonnie was that he was easy to work with and able to solve any problem,” Bell said. “He’d never raise his voice or get upset. He always wanted to be part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

In 2015, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame with its Historic Preservation Recognition Award.

In lieu of flowers, LeaVell asked that donations be made in his name to the theater restoration project.

“I hope we can make the most of that by getting behind the theater restoration,” Koyle said. “Lonnie has supported Charmy in creating and carrying out these projects.”

Lonnie was inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2009 and was inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame earlier this year.

“I enjoyed working with him and I trusted him,” Bell said. “He will be sorely missed.”

