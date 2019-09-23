HAILEY — Julie Weston, an award winning local author, will read from her newest book, "Moonscape," at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Accompanying her talk will be historic maps and her husband Gerry Morrison’s photographs.
"Moonscape" is third in a series of mysteries written by Weston, set in the 1920s at Craters of the Moon National Monument. Photographer Nellie Burns and her dog, Moonshine, leap into trouble searching for three people missing in the harsh, unexplored volcanic landscape. Burns, Basque Sheriff Azgo and others search amidst rumors of a religious cult. Caves and spatter cones, secrets and lies and consuming greed endanger all. But Burns faces a murder attempt alone in this remote and almost inaccessible area.
“Craters of the Moon is a strange and enigmatic region even today. The perfect place for a who-done-it mystery,” library director LeAnn Gelskey said in a statement, “Julie has written a fun page-turner, and we’re delighted to host a popular local author reading her new book.”
Weston grew up in Idaho and practiced law for many years in Seattle. Her debut mystery, "Moonshadows," was a finalist in the May Sarton Literary Award. "Basque Moon," her second mystery, won the 2017 Willa Literary Award in historical fiction. Weston and her husband live in Hailey where they ski, write, photograph and enjoy the outdoors.
For more information, call 208-788-2036 or go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
