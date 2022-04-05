 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Western Magic Valley Realtors welcomes new associate executive Cory Anderson

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Western Magic Valley Realtors welcomes Idaho native Cory Anderson as a new associate executive.

Anderson has been a resident of Twin Falls for the past year. He and his wife, Gina, have three children, all living in Utah. They have one granddaughter. Being back in Twin Falls has been important to them because their parents reside in the Magic Valley. They look forward to making the Magic Valley their final home and allowing their roots to grow deep here.

The two are avid outdoors enthusiasts. They love to paddle board, hike and camp. When the opportunities arise, Cory will be on horseback in the Mount Harrison area, helping family on the cattle ranch, or pleasure riding to mountain lakes. If it is in the sun or in the water, they are involved.

Cory Anderson

Cory Anderson

 COURTESY PHOTO
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comings and goings 2022

Comings and goings 2022

In the past three months, owners have shuttered three businesses in the Magic Valley. One, however, will be returning.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon is looking to ban words like 'union,' 'restrooms' and 'slave labor' from internal chat app

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News