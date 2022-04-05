Western Magic Valley Realtors welcomes new associate executive Cory Anderson

TWIN FALLS — Western Magic Valley Realtors welcomes Idaho native Cory Anderson as a new associate executive.
Anderson has been a resident of Twin Falls for the past year. He and his wife, Gina, have three children, all living in Utah. They have one granddaughter. Being back in Twin Falls has been important to them because their parents reside in the Magic Valley. They look forward to making the Magic Valley their final home and allowing their roots to grow deep here.
The two are avid outdoors enthusiasts. They love to paddle board, hike and camp. When the opportunities arise, Cory will be on horseback in the Mount Harrison area, helping family on the cattle ranch, or pleasure riding to mountain lakes. If it is in the sun or in the water, they are involved.