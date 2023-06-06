TWIN FALLS — Western Days wrapped up Sunday and event organizer Stan Crowley said he was pleased with how the three-day event turned out.

“The crowds seemed to love the music,” said Crowley, chairman of the Western Days Committee. “I know the vendors are happy.”

There appeared to be a record turnout on Saturday, he said.

The weather held — almost. On Wednesday, Crowley was optimistic that it would not rain during the annual event, despite weather reports indicating Twin Falls might get an afternoon thunderstorm or two.

It turned out the only rain came Sunday evening, as the event was winding down.

“We ended up closing a half-hour early,” Crowley said.

Each year, about 20,000 to 25,000 people come to the event at Twin Falls City Park, where residents eat at more than a dozen vendor’s booths, attend a car show and enjoy live music. For children, come for the inflatable slides and bounce houses.

Parade-lovers were treated to a 150-entry parade Saturday morning.