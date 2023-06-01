Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TWIN FALLS — Western Days is here again.

Filled with food, live music and a parade route that stretches for miles, the annual weekend event at Twin Falls City Park is celebrating its 40th year.

The festivities will get underway at noon Friday with the opening of food booths and commercial vendors. The opening ceremony, complete with the singing of the National Anthem, will begin at 5 p.m.

“It’s a huge event,” said Stan Crowley, chairman of the Western Days Committee. “We want to keep it that way.”

Crowley volunteers his time for two reasons: He’s a vendor and has a stake in its success, and he lives in Twin Falls and wants to see the community thrive.

Close to 25,000 people are expected to visit the park this weekend as they enjoy a corn dog or giant turkey leg and listen to live music. A car show also takes part in a portion of the park.

Although you won’t see everyone wearing cowboy hats and flannel shirts, Crowley said the event will always celebrate farmers and ranchers that have helped make Twin Falls what it is.

Thousands of people will line Blue Lakes Boulevard and Shoshone Avenue at 9 a.m. Saturday for a parade that starts at Blue Lakes and Falls Avenue.

With 150 entries, it’s touted as the state’s biggest, and Crowley said he will vouch for that.

And what would Western Days be without good food?

“We used to have food booths that sold tacos and hot dogs along with everything in between,” he said.

Now, food booths have limited menus so they can get food out quicker.

Another 35 commercial vendors will sell items, including arts and crafts.

Planning the event doesn’t come overnight.

Behind the scenes, about 150 hours of organizing goes into it, beginning with meetings each fall, Crowley said. That planning continues up to the event.

On Thursday morning, Crowley and Vice Chair Albert Astorga met with representatives from the Twin Falls Parks Department as they discussed the park.

Both event organizers and city officials want to make sure the park is taken care of during Western Days, Crowley said. If a vehicle damages the grass, the committee makes sure the area is re-seeded and fertilized.

About 90% of the event’s proceeds go back into supporting next year’s celebration, Crowley said, noting that finding good entertainment comes with a price tag. The group also donates a part of the proceeds to various organizations.

In 2018, it donated $10,000 toward the archway over Shoshone Street.