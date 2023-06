Smiles danced on painted faces as kids took train rides and bands performed sound checks. It was time to kick off the 40th annual Western Days at Twin Falls City Park.

Events will continue with a parade starting at 9 a.m. Saturday along Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Shoshone Street. There will also be a car show and vendors at City Park.

The fun continues on Sunday with awards being given out at 12:15 p.m.

