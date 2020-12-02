Westbound ramp closure planed at the Salt Lake Interchange

BURLEY — The westbound off-ramp at Exit 1 on Interstate 86 at the Salt Lake Interchange is expected to be closed Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Motorists heading west from Pocatello to Salt Lake will need to take Exit 216 at the Declo Interchange and reenter I-84 toward Salt Lake. Eastbound traffic will not be affected by this closure.

“This is follow-up work in connection to the closure that occurred late last month. It will be a short duration closure that will allow us to smooth the asphalt on the off-ramp,” Project Manager Travis Hitchcock said. “The asphalt work and additional signage installation are the remaining items left for this project.”

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signage and message boards that will direct them through the area.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the primary contractor on this project that involves replacement of an aging interchange with a new structure that will better serve motorists in the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0