BURLEY — Work is expected to occur Thursday on the Interstate 84 westbound Exit 208 off-ramp near Burley. Repairs are anticipated to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be completed within a day.
The Idaho Transportation Department will mill off the existing pavement and inlay the area with new asphalt to improve the overall condition of the roadway.
You have free articles remaining.
The off-ramp will be closed while this work takes place, so motorists will need to use Exit 211 or Exit 216 for access to Burley.
ITD and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 511 or go to 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.