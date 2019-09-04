{{featured_button_text}}
Exit 208 closure

Westbound Exit 208 will be closed for repair Thursday.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

BURLEY — Work is expected to occur Thursday on the Interstate 84 westbound Exit 208 off-ramp near Burley. Repairs are anticipated to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be completed within a day.

The Idaho Transportation Department will mill off the existing pavement and inlay the area with new asphalt to improve the overall condition of the roadway.

The off-ramp will be closed while this work takes place, so motorists will need to use Exit 211 or Exit 216 for access to Burley.

ITD and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 511 or go to 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.

