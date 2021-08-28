West Nile virus infections in horses cause concern in Idaho. Diagnosed cases have all been in the southern part of the state

“Normally we would see mosquitoes earlier in the summer and would see West Nile virus cases in the middle of summer rather than August,” Leibsle said.

The spread of the disease could be a concern to people in this area because of the Lewiston Roundup, scheduled for Sept. 8-11, when horses from out of the area will be traveling to Lewiston.

Leibsle said that people who worry about that should be taking steps to eliminate mosquitoes and perhaps consulting with mosquito abatement districts.

Physical precautions include using fans and repellents to keep mosquitoes away from equines. Horse owners also should remove standing water on or near their property whenever possible.

“If your horses are traveling, we recommend all horse owners should consult with their vet about developing a vaccination and wellness plan and getting a West Nile virus vaccine,” Leibsle said. “We recommend (the West Nile virus vaccine) to be one of the core vaccines every spring for horses. We want to have the protection on board before mosquitoes hatch.”

Leibsle added that 98 percent of the horses that have been reported sickened by the disease so far this year have been unvaccinated or under-vaccinated.