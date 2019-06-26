TWIN FALLS — A mosquito carrying the West Nile virus has been found in Twin Falls.
The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District discovered the mosquito in a trap near the border between Jerome and Twin Falls counties.
Pest abatement district manager Brian Simper reported numbers are low in mosquito traps in Twin Falls County.
"This positive serves as a good reminder that West Nile Virus is out there, and the public can take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn," he said.
Protection against mosquitos starts by using insect repellents containing DEET when outdoors, according to the South Central Public Health District. Wearing loose-fitting clothes, long sleeves and trousers is another way to prevent bites.
Installing screens on windows and doors will prevent mosquitoes from gaining access to living spaces, while draining standing water from gutters, pools and bird baths on a regular basis will eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.
“West Nile virus can be nasty and, in some cases lead to deadly complications,” health district nurse Logan Hudson said in a statement. Those over 50 years of age or with serious medical conditions have a greater risk of serious illness from the virus.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rash.
Additional information on West Nile Virus can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website: cdc.gov/westnile.
