West Nile virus found in Twin Falls, Gooding counties

TWIN FALLS — Recent testing from the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District found mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in both Gooding and Twin Falls counties.

“West Nile virus mostly causes minor symptoms, but it can be incredibly painful for some,” said Tanis Maxwell, South Central Public Health District epidemiology manager. “It’s important to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites to protect yourself and your family.”

Residents can protect against mosquito bites by doing the following:

Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active

Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants

Installing screens on all windows and doors

Draining any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths, old tires and other outside water features.

Typical symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. People over 50 years old with serious medical conditions are at greater risk for serious illness from the virus. More severe infections may involve the central nervous system.

The Pest Abatement District has increased surveillance in the areas where mosquitos with the virus were found and will be continuing treatments to help reduce mosquito populations.