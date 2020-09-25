West Nile Virus Found in Gooding County. Health Officials Urge Residents to Take Precautions.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GOODING COUNTY — A horse has tested positive for West Nile virus in Gooding County and one person has a probable case.

With this new evidence of the disease circulating in our area, South Central Public Health District warns residents to take precautions to avoid West Nile virus.

“This disease presents mild symptoms in most people, but for the few who have severe symptoms West Nile virus can be incredibly painful, or even deadly,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Public Health Program Manager. “It’s important to prevent mosquito bites whenever you are enjoying the outdoors in the early morning or evening.”

Residents can protect against mosquito bites by:

• Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active.

• Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.

• Installing screens on all windows and doors.

• Checking for, and draining, any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, birdbaths, old tires and other outside water features.