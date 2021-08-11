West Nile found in Gooding and Twin Falls counties

TWIN FALLS — Recent testing from the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District found mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in both Gooding and Twin Falls counties. South Central Public Health District joins TFCPAD in warning residents to act now to avoid catching the disease.

“West Nile virus mostly causes minor symptoms, but it can be incredibly painful for some,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Manager. “It’s important to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites to protect yourself and your family.”

Residents can protect against mosquito bites by:

• Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active.

• Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.

• Installing screens on all windows and doors.

• Checking for, and draining, any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, birdbaths, old tires and other outside water features.