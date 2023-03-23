A former West Minico Middle School teacher received a withheld sentence after pleading guilty to grabbing a student’s buttock at the school.

Under a plea agreement, Christopher S. Perrigot pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of battery, amended from misdemeanor sexual battery which occurred in 2021.

A second misdemeanor battery charge, which occurred with a different child in 2022, was dismissed.

Perrigot is no longer employed by the district, Minidoka County School District said. The district, however, has not responded to the Times-News' request for Perrigot's hire and exit dates and whether he was ever placed on administrative leave.

He was charged in September 2022 after a child reported Perrigot poked her in the side of the stomach and made her feel uncomfortable.

During an investigation by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, detectives became aware of several similar reported incidents, including the incident from 2021.

In the plea agreement, Perrigot admitted to grabbing the child’s buttock in 2021.

Perrigot was sentenced on March 3 by Minidoka County Judge Doug Abenroth to a withheld sentence that included 12 months of unsupervised probation and he was ordered to pay court costs.