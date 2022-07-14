West Minico students travel to Kennedy Space Center after national STEM win

PAUL — A team of seventh- and eighth-graders from West Minico Middle School won an all-expense paid trip to the Kennedy Space Center last week after placing first in the nation in the middle school division during a science challenge.

West Minico Middle School teacher Brandi Milliron said it was her first year participating in a mission for the NESSP (Northwest Earth and Science Sciences Pathways) which is a NASA partnership program.

“STEM is one of my favorite subjects and Mrs. Milliron is one of my favorite teachers,” student Andrew Ashcraft, 14, said.

Ashcraft said because there were so many students interested in the program Milliron had them each write a paper on why they wanted to participate before choosing the eight students to form the team.

Along with Ashcraft, the team consisted of students Avery Haynes, Brody Williams, Nautika Dubose, Ayden Hunter, Wesley Meyers, Clark Cundick and Tiana Frei. They worked together between 70 and 80 hours outside of their regular classes to complete several challenges for the mission, called ROADS (Rover Observation and Drone Survey) on Icy Worlds.

Seven of the students were able to take the trip to Cape Canaveral, Milliron said.

“We are very proud of their accomplishments,” Minidoka County School District Superintendent James Ramsey said. “Mrs. Milliron went above and beyond to provide this opportunity for these students.”

The students were challenged to learn about Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons because NASA is launching the Europa Clipper in 2024 that will orbit and collect data.

The team performed yeast experiments to determine the characteristics of life, built a 3D model of Europa and estimated what the core and outside of the moon might look like, created a 5-by-8 map of the surface and used a drone to drop payloads of samples that a coded rover collected.

They also created a mission development log to document their activities, which were combined into Google slides and a video was recorded and edited for the final submission.

At least 50 teams from across the country competed.

After winning in their division, the team traveled to the Space Center earlier this month.

“The trip was really fun and I learned a lot about space and the program,” Ashcraft said.

At Cape Canaveral the students participated in a simulation of a shuttle launch and watched Falcon 9 SpaceX launch live, he said, among other adventures.

“To have young people from Idaho go to the Space Center and have that kind of experience is fantastic,” Ramsey said.