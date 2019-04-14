TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls are continuing excavation work to extend North College Road from Creekside Way near Xavier Charter School to 2700 East, where the main entrance to the Sunway Soccer Complex is located.
City contractors will close the entrance at 2700 East on Monday to excavate the North College Road connection. All vehicle traffic should use the east access from Grandview Drive North to North College Road, which will connect to the visitor parking lot at Sunway.
The east entrance will have a temporary gravel surface while contractors complete excavation and prepare to pour the new roadway. Reduced vehicle speeds will be posted to ensure safe travel on the gravel surface.
Park visitors are reminded to park only in designated parking areas at Sunway. Parking is prohibited on 2700 East and where no parking signs have been posted. Visitors are asked to obey all traffic and parking restrictions which are in place to prevent accidents and injuries.
The North College Road connection is expected to be completed by May 3, with both the east entrance and new west entrance open to vehicle traffic.
For more information, call Troy Vitek at 208-735-7256 or email tvitek@tfid.org.
