'We're Here' documentary on HBO looks at Twin Falls LGBTQ community

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls is featured in a new HBO series highlighting LGBTQ communities in rural America.
We’re Here debuted on April 23 and Twin Falls is the second town featured in the six episode series. It will air 10 p.m. on Thursday HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO on Demand.
In each episode, renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley visit a different small town and recruit local residents to participate in a one-night-only drag show. The series follows them as they “inspire and teach their own ‘drag daughters’ to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag,” an HBO press release said.
“What we were looking for and what we found is a small rural community with a growing LGBTQ presence that wanted to establish more of an identity,” director Peter LoGreco told the Times-News
In Twin Falls, the drag queens meet Michael, Owen, and Amelia, a group of local drag artists who need help forming a community, the press release said. They then work with: Clifton, a young, straight musician trying to make amends for his past by testing his definition of masculinity; and Brandon, a trans man, and his wife, Mikayla — high school sweethearts from religious families — who are looking for the wedding experience they didn’t have the first time around, the press release states.
LoGreco said an outreach producer visited Twin Falls in October and filming started in November. Contacts in Twin Falls were established through a social media outreach campaign. One of the first groups to respond were the Mama Dragons in Twin Falls. The Mama Dragons are a support organization for Mormon and former-Mormon mothers of LGBTQ children.
“They are a very strong advocacy group for families with LGBTQ children,” LoGreco said.
From there, producers were introduced to others contacts in the community.
One was Brandon Tesch, who performs as Ursula and hosts local drag competitions called Ursula’s Battle Royale.
“They reached out to me after talking with many in the community,” Tesch said. “I took part mostly just because I wanted to oversee what their plans were for our local LGBTQ community. I was both excited and curious. I wanted to be sure our community would have benefit and not just straight up exploitation. I can say you will get to look through the program’s window into our community. It will provide a view of their interpretation of our community.”
Other towns featured in the We’re Here series include Gettysburg, Penn. and Branson, Mo.
LoGreco said when they would film in towns they’d often wonder if the reactions would be negative or positive. He said they often found reactions spanned a spectrum.
“I think Twin Falls fell into this category,” he said. “You go to these places and you think it’s not that different. They don’t follow the stereotypes. There are people here of all stripes.”
LoGreco said the drag show filmed at the end of the Twin Falls episode was one of the biggest in the series with around 400 people attending at Radio Rondevoo. He also said Twin Falls was also one of the only towns featured in We’re Here that has a regular drag show competition like Ursula’s Battle Royale.
“I really look forward to seeing the ways they help our community,” Tesch said. “I really look forward to seeing the performers who were selected use this platform to chase their dreams.”
