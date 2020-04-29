'We're Here' documentary on HBO looks at Twin Falls LGBTQ community

LoGreco said an outreach producer visited Twin Falls in October and filming started in November. Contacts in Twin Falls were established through a social media outreach campaign. One of the first groups to respond were the Mama Dragons in Twin Falls. The Mama Dragons are a support organization for Mormon and former-Mormon mothers of LGBTQ children.

“They are a very strong advocacy group for families with LGBTQ children,” LoGreco said.

From there, producers were introduced to others contacts in the community.

One was Brandon Tesch, who performs as Ursula and hosts local drag competitions called Ursula’s Battle Royale.

“They reached out to me after talking with many in the community,” Tesch said. “I took part mostly just because I wanted to oversee what their plans were for our local LGBTQ community. I was both excited and curious. I wanted to be sure our community would have benefit and not just straight up exploitation. I can say you will get to look through the program’s window into our community. It will provide a view of their interpretation of our community.”

Other towns featured in the We’re Here series include Gettysburg, Penn. and Branson, Mo.