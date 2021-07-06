'We're always recruiting:' For rural nurse staffing, loan repayment could provide answers

For rural hospitals, hiring nurses could require more incentives
Nathan Buck started at Bingham Memorial Hospital about 19 years ago.
As a registered nurse in a small hospital with less than 25 inpatient acute care beds, it only took him a few years to work in every area of the hospital.
“It was huge in helping me find my footing,” he said.
He learned that he liked caring for patients who were awake so he could get to know them better. Eventually, he worked his way up and became manager of the acute care medsurge unit, treating a variety of patients all day.
But the charm of diverse duties that drew Buck in is partly why he and other rural hospital administrators in Idaho struggle to maintain a full nursing staff.
As nurses get a few years into their career, many want to specialize in treating specific kinds of patients, hospital administrators say. Workers hired in Buck’s department tend to find new jobs in other departments at the Blackfoot hospital. “Some of them will go to the operating room. Some will go to the ER, the ICU,” he said.
That leaves him in a hiring regular cycle.
“There’s usually at least one opening, especially in the last few years. Usually, there’s several,” Buck said.
Some health care workforce groups are looking toward a not-so-new incentive to bridge the gap: Helping pay off student debt. Idaho already offers the same benefits to some rural physicians. While some say those programs don’t always result in long-term hires, the short-term payouts can save hospitals big money.
“We just need to find some way to try and entice people into a real community because hospitals cannot afford using travel agency staff for regular staffing needs,” said Randall Hudspeth, who directs the Idaho Center for Nursing.
All Idaho hospitals have ongoing shortages of qualified registered nurses in operating rooms, emergency rooms and intensive care units, according to a presentation delivered to the Healthcare Transformation Council of Idaho in May. Nationally, registered nurse shortages are “expected to intensify as Baby Boomers age and the need for health care grows,” according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. “Compounding the problem is the fact that nursing schools across the country are struggling to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for care given the national move toward healthcare reform.”
The need could soon become more severe in rural Idaho hospitals. About one-third of the nursing staff at Bingham Memorial Hospital are 50 or older, said Carolyn Hansen, chief nursing officer. Across the board, rural hospitals in Idaho are dealing with aging workforces. Meanwhile, they need more nurses than are feasibly available.
New nurses will “work for a year and then they want to move on. It seems like we always have holes in our staff because we do not have the people to fill them, to the point that we use traveling nurses,” Hansen said.
A draft of the proposed legislation in Idaho, which Hudspeth shared with the Post Register, said loan payouts would cap at $75,000 over three years. Only full-time nurses working in federally-declared underserved areas could qualify.
He said supporters plan to model the bill as an amendment to a state law that created loan repayment programs for other rural health care workers. Hudspeth said health care groups supporting the move are still working to find sponsors that could put the bill before the statehouse next spring.
The draw of vast mountains, wide rivers and national parks that surround rural Idaho communities might not always win over workers looking for more exposure and specialized skills at larger hospitals.
Brad Huerta, CEO of Lost Rivers Medical Center, said he can’t think of a single rural hospital that would turn down a registered nurse.
“We’re always recruiting,” he said. Many recent graduates of nursing schools get scooped up by larger hospitals, he said. ”So very, very few — if any — matriculate out into the rural areas. And there’s really no incentive, so we really are at a significant disadvantage to recruit.”
Huerta’s hospital sits on a hilltop in Arco, a town whose economy is driven by tourists who travel through as they head to lava rock caves at Craters of the Moon or to see geysers and bison at Yellowstone National Park. The town is more than an hour-long drive away from Idaho Falls, eastern Idaho’s largest city.
“It’s difficult to get people to move to these rural areas. There isn’t a Starbucks. We don’t have a fast food restaurant,” said Brad Smoot, chief nursing officer at Lost Rivers. “It’s small-town living. It’s got to be something you want to do to move to this area.”
Just because a hospital can’t hire someone doesn’t mean their community’s health care needs get easier. Hospitals still need to handle broken bones, concussions, falls and heart attacks.
That’s where traveling nurses come in. Their costs spiked this past year, when health care facilities were slammed with COVID-19 patients and needed more staff. But even before the pandemic, hiring traveling nurses at high rates was a reality for rural hospitals.
Bringing health care workers in temporarily is a big recruitment tactic for a hospital in Salmon. Traveling nurses sometimes fall in love with the area, said Jeanie Gentry, CEO of Steele Memorial Medical Center. But it’s expensive. Generally, “it costs twice as much to pay for a traveler nurse ... than it does for a regular employed nurse,” she said.
Hudspeth acknowledged that many rural physicians who have their loans repaid through the Idaho program leave after their two years are up. Success varies, and the effort “tends to be a stopgap measure,” he said. But he said bringing in staff even temporarily can reap significant benefits.
“I would not want to see the legislation hampered because there is a short-term impact that could be achieved, and occasionally someone will stay on a longer-term,” he said.
“If you look at salary differential between a rural community (and) the metropolitan area and nurses can make $25,000 a year more money working in the metropolitan area and pay back their loan,” Hudspeth said.
Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754. Follow him on Twitter: @pfannyyy. He is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.