'We're always recruiting:' For rural nurse staffing, loan repayment could provide answers

New nurses will “work for a year and then they want to move on. It seems like we always have holes in our staff because we do not have the people to fill them, to the point that we use traveling nurses,” Hansen said.

A draft of the proposed legislation in Idaho, which Hudspeth shared with the Post Register, said loan payouts would cap at $75,000 over three years. Only full-time nurses working in federally-declared underserved areas could qualify.

He said supporters plan to model the bill as an amendment to a state law that created loan repayment programs for other rural health care workers. Hudspeth said health care groups supporting the move are still working to find sponsors that could put the bill before the statehouse next spring.

The draw of vast mountains, wide rivers and national parks that surround rural Idaho communities might not always win over workers looking for more exposure and specialized skills at larger hospitals.

Brad Huerta, CEO of Lost Rivers Medical Center, said he can’t think of a single rural hospital that would turn down a registered nurse.