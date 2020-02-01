{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — A Wendell woman was killed in a crash Saturday morning in rural Twin Falls County.

Cheryl Phillips, 65, was not wearing a seat belt when her 2011 Toyota Prius collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Myka Jeffers, 29, of Filer, at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 3700 North and 2570 East, southwest of Twin Falls, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

Jeffers was wearing a seat belt and was taken by Magic Valley Paramedics to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, ISP said.

The intersection was blocked for more than 4 hours, ISP said.

This crash is under investigation by ISP with assistance from the Filer Fire Department, Filer Police Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

