Wendell woman killed in crash with semi Wednesday morning

WENDELL — A Wendell woman died Wednesday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on Interstate 84.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. about seven miles west of Wendell.

The 54-year-old woman was westbound on I-84 at milepost 150 in a 1988 Ford Escort when she crossed the median and collided with a Freightliner semi pulling a trailer that was headed westbound.

The truck was driven by a 56-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington.

The Freightliner came to rest in the median, and the Ford came to rest in the left eastbound lane of travel. That lane of travel was blocked for about six hours and the left westbound lane of travel was blocked for about three hours.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Ford succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding County Fire Department.

