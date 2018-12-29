Try 1 month for 99¢
Idaho State Police
Buy Now

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A Wendell woman was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after her car struck an overpass on Interstate 84 west of Jerome.

Norma Ortiz, 23, was driving east in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma when she lost control of her vehicle at 5:43 a.m. She drove off the roadway and struck the pillar of the overpass at 300 West. Ortiz was taken in an ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, where she was treated and released. She had been wearing her seat belt, Idaho State Police reported.

The left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-84 were blocked for two hours. ISP was assisted by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, the Jerome Police Department and Jerome Rural Fire.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
4
0
0

Tags

Load comments