WENDELL — Wendell schools will host a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wendell Elementary School gym, 232 S. Boise St. A dinner of tacos will be offered. The event is free to the public.

Entertainment will include the following:

  • Wendell Middle School Latinos in Action students will dance the Polka Norteña
  • Wendell Elementary School third-graders will dance the Jarabe Tapatio
  • Wendell Elementary School fourth-graders will perform a Cinco de Mayo skit
  • Lupita "La Indomable" Madrigal will sing
  • DJ Mr. Amigo El Bailador
  • Los Payasitos Felices/The Happy Clowns
  • Rifas/raffles

