WENDELL — Wendell schools will host a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wendell Elementary School gym, 232 S. Boise St. A dinner of tacos will be offered. The event is free to the public.
Entertainment will include the following:
- Wendell Middle School Latinos in Action students will dance the Polka Norteña
- Wendell Elementary School third-graders will dance the Jarabe Tapatio
- Wendell Elementary School fourth-graders will perform a Cinco de Mayo skit
- Lupita "La Indomable" Madrigal will sing
- DJ Mr. Amigo El Bailador
- Los Payasitos Felices/The Happy Clowns
- Rifas/raffles
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.