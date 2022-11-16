 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wendell man sentenced for smuggling ammo

  • 0
Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

WENDELL — A local man has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico.

Deputy gives details of high-speed pursuit at hearing

Adrian Guadalupe Valdez, 45, attempted to drive a vehicle on April 1 from the U.S. into Mexico through the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona.

At the port, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped his vehicle for an outbound inspection. Valdez then ran from the vehicle in an attempt to flee into Mexico, but officers apprehended him.

During an inspection of the vehicle, officers found a total of 17,500 rounds of 7.62x39 mm and .223 caliber ammunition in the trunk.

Valdez previously pleaded guilty to the crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela W. Woolridge, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution, following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Diane Kuhn, 71, of Twin Falls died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care of Park…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News