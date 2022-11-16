Wendell man sentenced for smuggling ammo

WENDELL — A local man has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico.

Adrian Guadalupe Valdez, 45, attempted to drive a vehicle on April 1 from the U.S. into Mexico through the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona.

At the port, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped his vehicle for an outbound inspection. Valdez then ran from the vehicle in an attempt to flee into Mexico, but officers apprehended him.

During an inspection of the vehicle, officers found a total of 17,500 rounds of 7.62x39 mm and .223 caliber ammunition in the trunk.

Valdez previously pleaded guilty to the crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela W. Woolridge, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution, following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.