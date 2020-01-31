{{featured_button_text}}

WENDELL — A Friday night crash at South Idaho Street and East Avenue A in Wendell resulted in one injury.

Alisa Banks, 49, of Wendell, was driving north on State Highway 46 at East Avenue A in a 2008 Dodge Caravan. Henry Orville, 72, of Wendell, was walking east toward his parked vehicle.

Banks struck Orville, and he was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Banks was wearing her seatbelt.

Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Gooding E.M.S., Wendell Q.R.U., and the Wendell Fire Department assisted Idaho State police in the investigation.

