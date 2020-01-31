WENDELL — A Friday night crash at South Idaho Street and East Avenue A in Wendell resulted in one injury.
Alisa Banks, 49, of Wendell, was driving north on State Highway 46 at East Avenue A in a 2008 Dodge Caravan. Henry Orville, 72, of Wendell, was walking east toward his parked vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Banks struck Orville, and he was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Banks was wearing her seatbelt.
Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Gooding E.M.S., Wendell Q.R.U., and the Wendell Fire Department assisted Idaho State police in the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.