WENDELL — The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire that killed a man early Friday morning, Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said.
The fire started about 4:30 a.m. in the basement of a home in the 200 block of East Main Street. When firefighters arrived and made their way to the basement, they found Vernon Carter dead.
Carter's elderly mother, who was upstairs when the fire started, made it out of the burning home without injury, Gough said.
The home is a total loss, he said.
The fire appeared to have started by a space heater and did not look suspicious, Gough said. The Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Wendell and Gooding fire departments responded.
