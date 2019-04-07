WENDELL — Wendell School District kindergarten registration will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. April 22 and 23 and from 4 to 7 p.m. April 24. Call to make an appointment at 208-536-6611.
To enter kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before Sept. 1.
Bring your child's state certified birth certificate, completed immunization records and proof of address as on an Idaho Power bill.
