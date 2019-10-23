{{featured_button_text}}

WENDELL — A boil order for the town's water supply was lifted Wednesday morning.

A power outage during Saturday's windstorm shut down the town's water well, prompting the boil order, Wendell public works supervisor Cindy Woodward said.

The boil order is no longer in effect.

  

