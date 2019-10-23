WENDELL — A boil order for the town's water supply was lifted Wednesday morning.
A power outage during Saturday's windstorm shut down the town's water well, prompting the boil order, Wendell public works supervisor Cindy Woodward said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The boil order is no longer in effect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.