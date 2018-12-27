TWIN FALLS — Wellness Tree Community Clinic plans to offer free dental care for veterans — regardless of income — starting in February.
But in order to offer that service, the Twin Falls nonprofit is looking for dentists who are willing to volunteer their time, whether during the workweek or even on Saturdays. Wellness Tree hopes to begin the initiative Feb. 1. In the meantime, it is sending veterans in need to the College of Southern Idaho’s dental clinic.
“Anything the Wellness Tree can do to serve the community, that’s what we’re looking at doing,” Wellness Tree executive director Janel Anderson said Wednesday.
The idea for providing dental care to veterans came up when Anderson gave a presentation to Joining Forces Magic Valley, which helps veterans, about what services Wellness Tree may be able to offer to local veterans.
During the meeting, the topic came up about veterans’ difficulty getting dental care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs if they don’t have a service-related dental disability, Anderson said.
“I thought that was unacceptable,” Anderson said.
Wellness Tree provides free medical and dental care to those in need. It serves adults ages 18 and older who don’t have health insurance, and whose income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
It offers a walk-in clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with check-in at 5:30 p.m. It’s first-come, first-served based on provider availability, but sometimes, not all patients can be seen.
The nonprofit also offers daytime appointments for those whose schedule allows, but options are limited because it’s a challenge to find health care providers who can volunteer during the daytime.
Since starting in her job in July, Anderson has been looking at ways to get the clinic’s medical and dental programs “really thriving,” she said, and to offer more daytime appointments.
