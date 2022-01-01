 Skip to main content
Welcome Prestyn: Magic Valley's first baby of 2022 born just after midnight

Prestyn Myles Clouse is the first baby born in 2022 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

TWIN FALLS — Prestyn Myles Clouse most likely didn’t hear “Brahms’ Lullaby” chime over the hospital loudspeaker when he was born.

In the excitement of the moment, Kasey Oakley and Tanner Clouse may not have heard the lullaby either — less than a half-hour into 2022 — when they became the parents of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s first born baby of the year.

“Everything went very smooth,” Prestyn’s mother, Kasey Oakley, said during a virtual meeting later that afternoon.

Prestyn came into the world at 12:24 a.m. Saturday. Weighing in at 8.1 pounds, he is 22.25 inches long and has a nice head of hair.

Oakley said she had hoped he’d be born on Dec. 31; Prestyn was due on Jan. 7.

“Being parents is obviously the best thing ever,” Oakley said as she held her new baby close. Prestyn will soon join his 18-month-old brother, Forrest, at their home in Twin Falls.

The young mother had already picked out Prestyn’s name — even before her first son was born.

“I really like ‘Prestyn.’ We have another son and I wanted to name him Prestyn, but,” she said, nodding toward Clouse, “he got his way and named him Forrest.”

Prestyn’s middle name, Myles, is both Oakley’s father’s and grandfather’s name, she said.

Clouse, 26, does traffic control on road construction projects. Oakley, 25, is a stay-at-home mom. The couple moved to Twin Falls from Medford, Oregon, nearly three years ago.

They have family visiting from out of town.

Prestyn will go home with a blanket and onesie declaring him a St. Luke’s New Year’s Baby and a gift basket with newborn essentials provided by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, hospital spokesperson Michelle Bartlome said.

