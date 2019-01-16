BOISE — Midway through the first school year under Idaho’s new accountability plan, it’s time to look at ways to maximize its effectiveness in helping at-risk students and in recognizing success.
“It was a major accomplishment to establish this plan, get stakeholder buy-in and federal approval, then embark on this analysis and improvement effort,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement. “We can add and fine-tune elements to make the plan even stronger. As always, educator and stakeholder feedback is essential.”
Proposed amendments to the plan are posted at sde.idaho.gov/topics/consolidated-plan.
Interested parents and other stakeholders are invited to comment via email at ESSA@sde.idaho.gov. Also, a public webinar is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 23. Register at register.gotowebinar.com/register/5892145770392289804.
Comments will be accepted until Feb. 1. Staff will consider the feedback, refine the amendments and present them to the State Board of Education Feb. 14. Idaho’s amended Consolidated State Plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education by March 1. Once the U.S. Department of Education approves Idaho’s amendments, the changes can take effect.
Through Idaho’s new accountability system, the State Department of Education provides coaching, professional development and other supports to help elevate student performance in schools identified as under-performing or with low graduation rates. The new system also celebrates schools for top performance and for reaching goals to improve performance. Information is readily available idahoschools.org.
