Week in review: Upcoming basketball games

Canyon Ridge (2-1) vs. Mountain Home (3-0):

This will be an edge-of-your-seat conference game. Mountain Home enters undefeated. They had some close games but came out on top. They average 45 points per game.

However, Canyon Ridge isn’t too far behind and deals out 47 points per game.

Canyon Ridge has the home-court advantage and is coming off a 30-point win over Vallivue on Nov. 18.

Jerome (1-2) vs. Twin Falls (0-1):

This is another exciting conference game as both teams enter off a loss and are fired up to get the win.

Twin Falls will have a home-court advantage and hits 36 points per game.

Jerome has played more games and averages 37.67 points per game. This will be a great battle.

Burley (1-3) vs. Minico (1-1):

These two teams face off in a conference game. Minico is coming off a big win over Vallivue on Nov. 15. They are averaging 63 points per game.

Minico will have a home-court advantage.

Burley is coming in hungry after a close game to Century. They are putting up 35.75 points per game.

Buhl (1-2) vs. Declo (2-0):

This is a non-conference game. Declo has shown strength the last two games. They had a tough battle with Firth and won in overtime. They are looking to go 3-0. Declo averages 54.50 points per games.

Declo will have a home-court advantage.

Buhl had a big win against Wood River on Nov. 15 and the last few games were really close. They are putting up 34.67 points per game.

Hansen (1-3) vs. Dietrich (2-0):

This is an exciting non-conference game. Dietrich has been playing tough. They are coming off a 32-point win over Castleford and average 56 points per game.

Dietrich will have the home-court advantage.

Hansen averages 33 points per game. They have kept all their games close and are hungry for this win.

Valley (0-3) vs. Oakley (1-0):

These two teams battle it out in a non-conference game. Oakley is coming off a 21-point win over Richfield. They average 39 points per game.

Oakley will have the home-court advantage.

Valley is in the hunt for a win. They had some tough games and are making corrections. They average 33 points per game.

Hagerman (1-3) vs. Richfield (1-2):

Richfield steps into a big conference game with the home-court advantage.

They are hungry after coming off a loss against Oakley. Richfield is hitting 25.33 points per game.

Hagerman is coming off a tough game against Shoshone and is ready to battle. The players are putting up 11.5 points per game.