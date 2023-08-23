Mathew Weaver will replace Gary Spackman as director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced earlier this month.

Spackman is retiring after 14 years of serving in the position.

Weaver has worked as the deputy director and the rules and regulation officer of IDWR for a decade, overseeing the department's Water Compliance Bureau, Technical Services Bureau, and Safety of Dams program.

He previously was a staff engineer and technical engineer for the agency for five years. Weaver received his master of physical science in hydrology from Boise State University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Montana State University in Bozeman.

"I'm honored to be considered for the role of director. I can't think of many professional careers more rewarding than the one I've had at the Department of Water Resources," Weaver said in a press release.

Spackman was appointed director in 2012 after serving as interim director for the agency for three years. Spackman previously was administrator of the department's Water Management Division, the agency's Western Regional Office manager, and a hearing officer on contested water rights cases.

He received his bachelor's degree in agricultural and irrigation engineering from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and a law degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.