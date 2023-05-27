Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Unusual weather struck Friday in the Magic Valley that included a rare tornado touching down in southern Cassia County.

Pocatello’s National Weather Service reported the tornado at 2:36 p.m. in a sparsely populated area southeast of Elba, near the Idaho-Utah border. It quickly dissipated and no injuries were reported. There were also warnings of possible pea-sized hail.

A tornado watch in the area lasted until 3 p.m.

A funnel cloud, in addition, was reported near American Falls.

Flash-flood warnings were issued for several parts of the Magic Valley, including in Cassia County, and Shoshone, where an estimated 0.5 to 1.25 inches of rain had fallen.