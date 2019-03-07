HAILEY — A training session to become a National Weather Service spotter will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Campus Minnie Moore Room, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
Travis Wyatt, Pocatello National Weather Service meteorologist and acting hydrologist, will be the presenter. Training will include definitions and climatology of severe weather, cloud and storm recognition, storm hazards and safety tips, weather reporting procedures and a review of past severe weather events.
Across eastern Idaho, more than 850 volunteer weather spotters and cooperative observers have provided valuable weather reports which are fundamental in helping the NWS protect life and property. If you are a current weather spotter, firefighter, law enforcement specialist, land management employee, emergency services technician, transportation operator, outdoor recreationist or just a weather enthusiast, this training workshop is for you.
For more information, go to skywarn.org or weather.gov/om/severeweather/index.shtml.
