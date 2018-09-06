Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Red flag warning

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a red-flag warning Thursday.

 Via National Weather Service

SHOSHONE — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a fire-weather watch for parts of south-central Idaho. The agency also issued a red-flag warning Thursday for areas north of Sun Valley.

The watch is set to be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity for areas northeast of Twin Falls and Burley including Shoshone and Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. Winds will be from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, and humidity will be 10 to 15 percent with temperatures from 79 to 85 degrees.

Strong, gusty winds can cause increased speed of spreading fire, the weather service said.

The red-flag warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday evening north of Sun Valley and Stanley.

Erratic wind can occur in thunderstorms, which could change direction of a fire and cause it to spread rapidly. Thunderstorms Thursday afternoon should be dry, and winds could have gusts up to 40 mph.

