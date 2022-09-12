Weather service issues air quality alert Monday for 4 Magic Valley counties

BOISE — The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Camas, Gooding, Jerome and Twin Falls counties. The alert expires Tuesday afternoon.

Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality has degraded to the point that members of sensitive groups may experience health effects, the alert says.

Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, and persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory.

Most of the public is not likely to be affected, the alert says, but it also recommends that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.

Air quality rules prohibit open burning.

This statement is issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality's air quality group. For more information, contact the Twin Falls Regional Office at 2080-736-2190.