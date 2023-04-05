There isn’t a lot of farming being done in Idaho. Monday’s Crop Progress and Condition report verifies it.

Wet, cold conditions have gotten in the way of growers for weeks, but warmer temperatures are on the horizon in south-central Idaho, although windy conditions will persist, according to The Weather Channel.

Monday’s high temperature in Twin Falls is predicted to hit 69 degrees.

The crop progress report, released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, said there was an average of 1.1 days suitable for fieldwork in Idaho for the week ending April 2, as cold temperatures affected farmers in Twin Falls and Cassia counties.

Farmers started working in sandier soils in Jerome County, the report said.

Some growers are concerned about possible reduced grain yields due to late planting and missed temperature windows for good tillering, the report said.

In eastern Idaho, where snow still covers fields that might not be workable for weeks, other growers are concerned about the potential for wheat disease due to prolonged snow cover.

The Pocatello area received up to 20 inches of snow earlier this week, said Sean Ellis, spokesperson of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.

The situation isn’t critical, Ellis said, but could cause concern if farmers aren’t able to get into their fields in a few weeks. The only crops in Idaho to have registered some planting progress are sugar beets and onions, and they are both at just 1% complete, compared to the five-year average of 10% and 30% respectively.

“It’s still early to provide any comments on potato planting so far,” said Travis Blacker of the Idaho Potato Commission, in an email to the Times-News. “Our growers have started planning on the western part of the state, but that’s roughly only 3 to 4% of the total acres planted in Idaho.”

He said in another month, the commission will have a better idea of the planting situation.

The five-year average for potatoes planted in Idaho is 3% complete by April 2.

Farmers will deal with the weather, Ellis said.

Once planted, “the crops will catch up,” he said.

And all the farmers he’s talked to wouldn’t trade the big snowpack the state received over the winter for a more normal planting year.

Drought recovery

Although farmers might be antsy to get into the fields, recent moisture continues to improve Idaho’s drought picture. As shown in the Idaho drought map released Feb. 28, almost all of southern Idaho is listed in the “abnormally dry” status, which isn’t a drought category.

A strip of land through Teton County in eastern Idaho still shows moderate drought, while most of Ada County and northern Owyhee County in western Idaho show an absence of dry conditions.

Much of northern Idaho is still in a moderate drought category.