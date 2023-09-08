Rainy weather on Friday and Sunday was the likely culprit that sent attendance down at this year’s Twin Falls County Fair.

Fair Manager John Pitz said total attendance was about 68,000 for the week, a drop of approximately 10,000 from 2022.

Friday’s unpleasant weather sent figures down by about 1,800 when compared with last year’s Friday and on Sunday there was a drop of about 4,000 fair-goers, Pitz said. Some days, figures were up from last year.

The 2022 fair including sizzling temperatures, hitting more than 100 degrees. It was a sharp contrast to the 2023 version. This year, temperatures were in the 60s some days, with rain.

Which do fair-goers prefer? Pitz said they seem to prefer the hotter temperatures.

There weren’t as many sales at the gate for Sunday’s concert, and the weather prompted some concert-goers to leave Sunday’s country-music concert early, Pitz said. A few of the tall carnival rides, including the Ferris wheel, had to be shut down during Monday’s windy weather.

But generally, Pitz said he was pleased with the fair. Soon there will be a “recap” meeting between Pitz and the exhibit superintendents to analyze what went well and what could be improved.

And despite lower attendance numbers this year, Pitz said there is always next year to look forward to, and a hope of more moderate weather for fair-goers.

“I look forward to seeing everyone again next year,” he said.