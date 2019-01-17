The National Weather Service in Pocatello released a special weather statement Thursday evening for heavy snow, gusty winds and lightning for northwestern Cassia and southwestern Minidoka counties until 6 p.m.
About 5:30 p.m., the weather service began tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northeast of Rogerson, about 16 miles south of Twin Falls, moving east at 10 mph.
Heavy snow and limited visibility are expected. The storm could also produce nickel-size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph.
