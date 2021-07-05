Wealthy neighborhoods in Idaho more likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19, data show

The district has provided walk-in Spanish-speaking clinics. It has started a call center, where people who aren’t ready to book vaccine appointments call with specific concerns. It conducted a phone bank in the early stages, when older people may have struggled with booking online appointments. And a postcard campaign will be underway in the next one or two weeks.

The district is trying to partner with other groups or institutions to bring vaccines to underserved communities at food banks or a housing coalition that provides resources to homeless communities. But the district has been getting much fewer requests for workplace clinics or homebound services, Gamett said.

Gamett said she keeps reminding her staff that the time when they would have 1,000 people attend a vaccination clinic is over and that they should recognize the small victories.

“We have to be OK when it’s 23,” Gamett told the Statesman. “We have to celebrate those wins as well. We’re in a different place than we were in March or April.”

Data collected by the state also showed relatively low vaccination rates among Hispanic populations. But it’s unclear how wide of a gap there may be due to incomplete information. The state did not collect race and ethnicity data from many of those who received the vaccine.